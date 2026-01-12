Offset Goes Viral Again After Alleged Gambling Spree Wearing Hard Rock Casino Hoodie

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Offset was filmed at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino, reigniting concerns about alleged debts and gambling habits amid divorce.

Offset found himself trending on social media Monday (January 12) after a video surfaced showing the rapper at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida with rapper Bobby Shmurda.

The footage shows the former Migos member wearing a Hard Rock Casino hoodie while playing slot machines for an extended period, sparking fresh debate about his financial situation and alleged gambling habits.

The casino video comes amid ongoing claims from influencer Celina Powell, who alleges Offset owes her $15,000 from a loan she provided for gambling purposes.

Powell posted to her three million Instagram followers that Offset has been threatening her and refusing to repay the debt.

Powell claims she lent Offset money after he contacted her at a casino to ask for cash, and that he has since sent threatening messages when she asked for repayment. The influencer says she has been living in fear while trying to recover the money.

Offset spotted at Hard Rock casino with Bobby Shmurda trying to make back the 15K he owes Celina Powell 😭👀 pic.twitter.com/RuDEHi5KGp — Dubs⛧ (@onlydubsX) January 12, 2026

The gambling allegations extend beyond Powell’s claims, with Lil Tjay publicly accusing Offset of owing him $10,000 from a similar casino bailout situation.

During a January 2025 Twitch stream, Lil Tjay detailed how he encountered Offset at a casino looking “panicked” and asking random people for cash app transfers.

“He was popped, he was panicking,” Lil Tjay said during the livestream, describing Offset as “broke” and suggesting he has a gambling addiction.

Tjay claims he initially gave Offset $5,000 and later provided another $ 5,000, but has not been repaid despite multiple attempts to collect.

The Bronx rapper described watching Offset immediately take the borrowed money to the casino floor, where he allegedly gathered additional funds from other sources, including “a random lady” who provided $1,000.

Social media users reacted to Monday’s casino footage with a mixture of concern and criticism, with many pointing to Offset’s recent divorce proceedings with Cardi B as context for his current situation.

Comments ranged from calls for intervention to mockery of his post-divorce financial status.

One Twitter user wrote that no one appears to be helping Offset, questioning where his friends and family are during this apparent struggle.

Others expressed relief that Cardi B separated from him, citing the potential drain of being around someone with alleged gambling problems.

The gambling concerns come as Offset faces challenges in his music career, with his recent albums failing to achieve commercial success.

His September 2025 album, Kiari, debuted outside the top ten on the Billboard 200, marking the end of his solo chart streak, while his December 2025 release, Haunted by Fame, failed to chart entirely after selling fewer than eight thousand copies in its first week.