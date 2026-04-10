OJ Da Juiceman Collapses At Gas Station After Jail Medical Neglect

OJ da Juiceman collapses at a Georgia gas station, his health still reeling from inadequate medical treatment while incarcerated.

OJ da Juiceman collapsed at a Georgia gas station Thursday night, marking his second health crisis in less than three weeks.

The “Cop a Chicken” rapper lost consciousness while approaching the cashier at a QuikTrip in Decatur, but he’s recovering at home now and doing okay.

The fainting spell traces back to low blood sugar combined with his body’s ongoing struggle to bounce back from inadequate medical care while he was locked up.

During his time in jail, he wasn’t receiving proper insulin dosages for weeks, which left his system severely compromised. His diabetes management is still catching up to where it needs to be, and he’s actively working to stabilize his blood sugar levels.

This latest incident follows a terrifying March 21 hospitalization when OJ suffered a serious Type 1 diabetes episode that sent him to the emergency room.

He got treated and returned to jail in DeKalb County, but the damage from his incarceration’s medical neglect continued haunting him.

The whole situation stems from his March 10 arrest when a state trooper accused him of pointing a gun at him multiple times on the interstate while speeding and driving recklessly.

He initially faced 10 charges, and the situation spiraled from there.

OJ was released on April 4 and remains facing felony counts of aggravated assault on a public safety officer and firearm possession during a felony, plus various misdemeanors.

According to TMZ, despite the legal weight hanging over him, his team says the charges aren’t slowing his momentum. He’s preparing to drop new music and hit the road for performances, ready to reconnect with his audience.