Olivia Rodrigo Rages At DHS For Using Her Music In “Racist” ICE Deportation Video

Olivia Rodrigo denounced DHS for using her song in a deportation video and called it “racist, hateful propaganda.”

Olivia Rodrigo called out the Department of Homeland Security after discovering her song “All-American B####” was used in a government video promoting self-deportation, blasting the unauthorized usage as “racist, hateful propaganda.”

The Grammy-winning singer took to social media to directly address both the White House and DHS accounts, writing, “don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

Olivia commented on the Department of Homeland Security’s Instagram post, which used her song “all-american b####” in propaganda related to ICE.



“don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda” pic.twitter.com/UUZsn0Wv13 — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) November 7, 2025

The track, which opens her 2023 album Guts, explores themes of identity and societal pressure—making its use in a federal deportation campaign especially contentious.

Rodrigo’s post ignited a wave of support online, with users praising her for taking a bold stance.

One comment read, “this 22 year old pop star with only 2 albums has taken more risks and has more of a backbone than most established singers with decade long careers.”

Another added, “the way she’s always on the right side of history.”

The video in question was part of a broader push by DHS to encourage voluntary deportation, a tactic that has drawn criticism from immigration advocates and artists alike.

The Trump administration has increased immigration enforcement efforts in recent months, prompting backlash from both political and cultural communities.

Rodrigo, a former Disney Channel star turned chart-topping musician, has consistently used her platform to speak on social issues.

Her latest rebuke adds her to a growing list of musicians—including BRMC, Jess Glynne, Zach Bryan and the estates of Woody Guthrie and Tom Petty—who have accused the government of misusing their work in political messaging without consent.

As of now, neither the White House nor DHS has issued a public response to the criticism.