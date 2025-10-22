Outkast Celebrates 25 Years of Stankonia with Free Atlanta Skating Party

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Outkast will celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Stankonia” with a free 21+ skating event in Atlanta and a recycling drive.

Outkast will mark the milestone on October 30 with a celebration at Cascade, the famed Atlanta skating rink, where the duo will host an adults-only night of music, giveaways and special appearances from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The event is free but limited to skaters 21 and older who RSVP in advance.

The announcement came straight from their Instagram page, where the duo shared the RSVP link and revealed the event’s location. The night of skating and sound lands just one day before the official anniversary of Stankonia, which dropped on October 31, 2000.

The record, a genre-bending force in Southern Hip-Hop, earned Andre 3000 and Big Boi three Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Ms. Jackson,” which also took home Song of the Year.

The album helped solidify Atlanta’s place in Hip-Hop’s national landscape and pushed the boundaries of sound and style in the early 2000s.

In addition to the party, Outkast will team up with Live Thrive for a “So Fresh, So Green” electronics recycling drive on October 29. That event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Headland Delowe Shopping Center, a nod to the duo’s early beginnings in East Point.

The celebration also comes ahead of another major honor for the group. Outkast is scheduled to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on November 8, 2025, cementing their legacy beyond Hip-Hop.

The skating party falls on the 25th anniversary of Stankonia reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.