Paris Jackson Says Michael Jackson Biopic Filled With “Full Blown Lies”

Paris Jackson has publicly stated that the Michael Jackson biopic is filled with “full-blown lies” and that the filmmakers ignored her input.

The 27-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson took to Instagram Stories to correct Domingo, who recently told People that Paris and her brother Prince were “very much in support” of the film and that he had “chatted briefly” with Paris.

Domingo plays Joe Jackson, the Jackson family patriarch, in the Antoine Fuqua-directed project. Paris didn’t mince words.

“Don’t be telling people I was ‘helpful’ on the set of a movie I had 0% involvement in lol that is so weird,” she wrote, tagging Domingo directly.

She followed up by explaining that her feedback on the film’s early script was ignored, prompting her to walk away from the project altogether.

“I read one of the first drafts of the script and gave my notes about what was dishonest/didn’t sit right with me, and when they didn’t address it I moved on with my life,” she said. “Not my monkeys, not my circus. God bless and God speed.”

In a series of videos, the actress and singer made it clear she distanced herself from the film after raising concerns about what she called dishonest storytelling and sugarcoated portrayals.

“There’s a lot of inaccuracy and a lot of just full-blown lies and at the end of the day, that doesn’t really fly with me,” she said. “I don’t like dishonesty. I spoke up, I wasn’t heard, I f**ked off. That’s it.”

Paris also addressed why she had remained mostly silent until now.

“A big reason why I haven’t said anything up until this point is because I know a lot of you guys are gonna be happy with it,” she said. “The film panders to a very specific section of my dad’s fandom that still lives in the fantasy and they’re gonna be happy with it.”

The biopic stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, in the lead role, with Nia Long and Miles Teller also attached to the cast.

The film is currently slated for release in April 2026 and may be split into two parts.