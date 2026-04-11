Parking Attendent Busted For Stalking H.E.R.

H.E.R. finally gets relief as Brooklyn parking attendant faces stalking charges after two years of unwanted texts and gifts.

H.E.R. spent two years being stalked by a Brooklyn parking attendant who sent her unwanted messages, left gifts at her home, and followed her to her car.

Jonathan Goldstonewerse, 34, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with stalking and aggravated harassment for his relentless pursuit of the Grammy-winning R&B singer between August 2023 and August 2025.

The charges are misdemeanors, and he was released Thursday on his own recognizance after pleading not guilty at his arraignment.

The situation escalated from uncomfortable to criminal when Goldstonewerse, who worked at the parking garage where H.E.R. kept her vehicle, began crossing serious lines.

According to court documents, he texted her saying “This is Jonathan. We met a few days ago at the parking lot. I’m not forcing you to talk to me. I’m just telling you that I miss you.”

He also sent her photos of his feet and left flowers with a signed card at her Brooklyn residence.

The behavior wasn’t random either, as he allegedly followed her home on multiple occasions and even tried to open her car door when she was inside.

H.E.R. finally reported the harassment to the police in September 2025 after enduring more than two years of this behavior.

In another text message, Goldstonewerse wrote “Hey Sweatheart, wish You would check on me got a lot going on,” showing a pattern of trying to create an emotional connection that was never reciprocated.

According to the NY Post, the parking attendant had no prior arrests, which made his behavior even more calculated and deliberate.

The 28-year-old artist, whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, had to deal with constant surveillance and unwanted contact from someone she saw regularly at her parking garage.

The case highlights how celebrity stalking can happen in plain sight, especially when the perpetrator has legitimate access to the victim’s space.

H.E.R. has been open about her experiences in the music industry, and this situation adds another layer to the safety concerns artists face daily.

Goldstonewerse is due back in court in June 2026 to face the charges.