PartyNextDoor Swears Off Romantic Relationships To Focus On Music

PartyNextDoor hasn’t released a new project since 2020, but he’s currently working on his fourth studio album.

PartyNextDoor blamed his love life for his relative lack of musical output. The OVO singer cited his past relationships as the reason why he went years between releasing new albums in a Billboard cover story.

“I get into relationships and then music becomes second,” he said. “I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music.”

PartyNextDoor hasn’t dropped an album since 2020’s Partymobile. He is currently working on PartyNextDoor 4, his fourth studio album.

“This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album,” he said. “This is the proudest I’ve felt. I’m excited to grind even more for the next [one]. I’m in love with how hard you should work for it.”

Last year, PartyNextDoor dropped a single titled “Resentment.” Fans will get to hear him perform the song and popular tracks from his catalog at Rolling Loud California, among other festivals.

“I know Drake and people always tell me, ‘Bro, you have to come out more!’ I’m an introvert, I’m shy,” he said. “I’m focused on making classic music.”

PartyNextDoor admitted he gets very nervous before performing, but his mood changes once he’s in front of the crowd. He had no desire to step away from music despite his disinterest in the fame that comes with it.

“I have so much anxiety before a show, but I always tell my manager, ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life,’” he said. “I always forget that until I step on the stage.”

PartyNextDoor is scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud California on Friday (March 15). The event will be held at the Hollywood Park Grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Nicki Minaj headlines Friday’s lineup, which includes Sexyy Red and YG.