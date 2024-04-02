PartyNextDoor’s NSFW Album Cover Has Internet Freaking Out 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

PartyNextDoor shared an album cover so raunchy fans are refusing to share it with some believing it must be a prank.

PartyNextDoor may have taken a break from romantic relationships while working on his latest album, but he clearly didn’t shy away from women with the album cover art for his upcoming project.

On Monday evening (April 1) the OVO singer shared the raunchy artwork for his PartyNextDoor 4 album. The image depicts a naked woman bent over on all fours with a “4” tattoo on her lower back.

However, the photo received a mixed reception from fans with some refusing to believe it is genuine and not an April Fools prank.

PartyNextDoor posted the cover on Instagram prompting fans to share their take in the comment section.

“Music ain’t been good enough lately to be doing all this on the cover man,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Party we can’t repost this.”

The risqué artwork received a similar reaction over on X (formerly Twitter).

“Partynextdoor is freaked the f### out with that damn cover what is his problem,” one person questioned while another branded the album cover “classless.”

Partynextdoor is freaked the f### out with that damn cover what is his problem — SXMBA 🇸🇩 🇵🇸 (@SXMBA_) April 2, 2024

That Partynextdoor album cover is classless — Jody Mag 🦍🪃 (@DVDJXX) April 2, 2024

PartyNextDoor fans have long-awaited the follow-up to 2020’s Partymobile. The singer recently cited his past relationships as the reason he went years between releasing new albums.

“I get into relationships and then music becomes second,” he said in a Billboard cover story last month. “I think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music.”

While PartyNextDoor dropped off lead single “R e a l W o m a n” in March fans eagerly anticipate the album. Check out some more reactions to the artwork below

partynextdoor album cover just p##### me off pic.twitter.com/Ou0pKdLDBY — dominique☼ (@saokodomi) April 2, 2024

Partynextdoor there weren’t no other alternative covers..? pic.twitter.com/cKhCRnkrsh — Shaé (@gambinoschild) April 2, 2024

me after looking at partynextdoor’s recent ig post pic.twitter.com/yuIRwxvGRc — janae (@janaepostedthat) April 2, 2024