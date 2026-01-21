Pastor Calls Druski’s Mega Church Skit A “WMD”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pastor Mike Todd responds to Druski’s viral mega-church skit, calling it a “weapon of mass distraction” during a Tulsa sermon.

Druski dropped a bomb with his mega church pastor skit. Now, Pastor Mike Todd fired back with his own interesting response.

The Transformation Church leader addressed the comedian’s viral video during his January 18 sermon in Tulsa. Todd called the sketch “hilarious” but had bigger concerns about what happened next.

Druski’s two-minute parody Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money, “ has hit 91 million views since dropping on January 13. The skit shows Druski descending from the ceiling as an over-the-top pastor. He blesses luxury fashion and pressures congregants for donations.

“Christian Dior because I’m a Christian,” Druski jokes in the clip. The line became an instant meme across social platforms.

The skit struck a nerve because it mirrored critiques of the prosperity gospel.

Druski’s exaggerated fundraising appeals echoed concerns about wealth and spectacle in modern churches. Many viewers praised the sketch as sharp social commentary packaged as humor.

Others felt uncomfortable with the satire. Critics argued it exposed real tensions around money and faith that hit too close to home.

Todd watched the video on social media during his week off. He admitted finding it funny but worried about the aftermath of online arguments and debates following the skit’s release.

“It wasn’t an attack on the church. It was an attack on your focus,” Todd said during his sermon. “The enemy is releasing weapons of mass distraction.”

The pastor criticized people for spending time insulting and arguing about the video. He warned viral moments pull focus from relationships, responsibilities and spiritual growth. Todd urged his congregation to rise above digital noise.

Social media users connected Druski’s character to real pastors. Todd’s name appeared frequently in speculation threads. Commenters pointed to his animated preaching style and viral sermon moments.

Todd rejected claims that the parody targeted him directly. He denied owning a Rolls-Royce and blamed AI-generated images for warped perceptions.

Pastor Tim Ross also weighed in on the controversy. The former mega church pastor said Druski wasn’t the first to spoof church culture. Ross noted similar parodies have existed for years.

Druski never mentioned specific pastors in his skit. The comedian focused on general stereotypes about mega churches and the prosperity gospel.