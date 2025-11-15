Patrick Beverley Respond To Felony Assault Charges After Megan Thee Stallion Hot Take

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Patrick Beverley was arrested in Texas on a felony assault charge after allegedly confronting an 18-year-old man.

Patrick Beverley was arrested Friday in Fort Bend County, Texas on a third-degree felony assault charge after allegedly confronting an 18-year-old man he found alone with his underage sister.

The 36-year-old former NBA guard was taken into custody at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in Richmond and charged with assault of a family or household member by impeding breath or circulation.

According to his attorney, the incident unfolded after Beverley discovered the teen with his sister in the middle of the night.

“Patrick Beverley has no criminal record. He cares deeply about his little sister – a young lady, a minor. Given that, when he unexpectedly found her alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night, he was understandably concerned, as any brother would be about his sister. However, we don’t believe what followed happened the way it’s been described and we look forward to the opportunity to address that in court,” said attorney Letitia Quinones-Hollins in a statement.

Beverley addressed the situation on social media hours after news of the arrest surfaced. “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well LUV,” he posted on X.

Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv❤️🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) November 14, 2025

Court records confirm this is Beverley’s first criminal charge. He posted $40,000 bond and was expected to be released later that day.

Known for his aggressive defensive play, Beverley spent five seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2017 before suiting up for the Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks. He also played overseas with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel before making his mark in the NBA.

Since stepping off the court, Beverley has leaned into media, launching his own podcast and stirring attention with commentary about Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s lackluster start to the season with the Mavericks that drew headlines.

“His routine is thrown off. I’m not saying it’s her…I watch them on Instagram. The guy was juggling. It’s easy to juggle one thing, but when you put something else in there it’s harder and your focus takes off a lil bit.”

Thompson wasted no time in replying to the criticism from Beverly and his sidekick, Jason Williams.

“How would y’all feel if I referred to your wives in such a way? \@patbev21 … Do better fellas. Very disappointing,” Klay Thompson replied.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office acknowledged the arrest but has yet to release further information. The case will move forward through the Texas legal system in the coming weeks.