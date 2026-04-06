PayPal Drops Out Of Wireless Festival Over Kanye West Booking

Ye is watching his London comeback implode as PayPal, Pepsi, and Diageo all abandon Wireless Festival over his antisemitic history.

Ye is watching his comeback crumble in real time as corporate America keeps running for the exits.

PayPal just became the latest major brand to distance itself from London’s Wireless Festival after the rapper was announced as the headliner for all three nights in July.

The payments giant won’t appear on any festival branding moving forward, and that’s a problem because PayPal handles early ticket access for Live Nation UK Festivals, meaning they’re basically ghosting the entire operation.

This isn’t some random sponsorship either. Pepsi already pulled out, followed by Diageo, the drinks conglomerate that owns Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan.

The exodus started after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Ye’s involvement “deeply concerning,” given his history of antisemitic remarks and Nazi praise.

Starmer made it clear that antisemitism in any form is unacceptable and that everyone has a responsibility to keep Jewish people safe in Britain.

The political pressure’s been relentless. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, called for the government to ban Ye from entering the UK entirely.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp echoed those calls, describing Ye’s behavior as “not a one-off lapse, but a pattern of behavior that has caused real offence and distress to Jewish communities.”

The Campaign Against Antisemitism backed the ban too, arguing that the Home Office has clear legal grounds to exclude him.

Here’s the thing about Ye’s situation: he’s not even in the UK yet. The Home Office hasn’t received an application for him to enter the country, which means authorities could block him before he ever sets foot on British soil.

Ye’s been facing serious consequences for years after he released a song called “Heil Hitler” and promoted s####### merchandise. He lost his Adidas deal, got banned from X multiple times, and became radioactive across the industry.

The contrast is wild, though, because Ye just wrapped two sold-out shows in Los Angeles that reportedly pulled in $33 million, proving he’s still got an audience stateside.

But in the UK, the political and corporate machinery is working overtime to shut him down.