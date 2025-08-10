Pete Davidson Said Keke Palmer Showed Him Parenting & Acting Can Coexist

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pete Davidson praised Keke Palmer for managing motherhood and acting on The Pickup set while reflecting on fatherhood.

Pete Davidson admired Keke Palmer for seamlessly juggling motherhood and movie-making on the set of The Pickup, a heist comedy now streaming on Prime Video.

Davidson, who is preparing for fatherhood with model Elsie Hewitt, said watching Palmer care for her infant son while filming scenes left a lasting impression.

“What was cool is when we were doing The Pickup, Keke’s baby was just born and she had him on set the whole time, and she would go into a take and then run over, you know, play with the baby, and it made me realise it’s possible to co-exist in both worlds,” he told Extra. “You know? I was really impressed with her… the way she was parenting on set.”

Palmer gave birth to her son Leodis in February 2023 with her then-partner Darius Jackson. She joined Davidson and Eddie Murphy in the film, which blends crime and comedy.

Though Davidson didn’t receive direct parenting advice from his co-stars, he said Murphy offered a meaningful perspective.

“He actually, his advice was the best. He goes, ‘I have no advice.’ He goes, ‘Because you can’t really tell anybody how to raise their own kid. But it’s going to change your life and you’re going to love it, and I’ll know you’ll be good at it,'” Davidson recalled. “So, I mean, that’s a cool thing to get from your idol, you know?”

Murphy, who has ten children ranging in age from six to 36, has long balanced his career with family life. Davidson, 30, and Hewitt confirmed her pregnancy last month, marking a new chapter for the former Saturday Night Live star.

The Pickup became available for streaming on Prime Video in August 2025.