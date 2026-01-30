Pharrell Prays For US Leaders At Grammy Week Event

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Pharrell Williams prayed for US leaders to show empathy and mercy for immigrants during his acceptance speech.

Pharrell Williams turned his moment of recognition into a moment of reflection Thursday night. The 13-time Grammy winner received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors.

But instead of just saying thanks, he delivered a prayer that had the whole room listening.

“I want to pray for the leaders of this nation and the powers that be,” Williams said at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. “I’m praying that they find it in their hearts some empathy, some grace and, most importantly, some mercy for these people who may not have been born in this country, but love it just as much.”

The crowd gave him a round of applause right away. Williams continued his point about immigrants and their connection to America.

“Trust me, they would not be here if they didn’t believe us when we keep saying that this is the greatest nation on the planet.”

His speech came at the fourth annual Recording Academy Honors event. The ceremony celebrates artists whose influence extends far beyond making music.

Dr. Dre himself was there to present the award named after him.

“For this, I am so proud to have my name on an award now shared by him,” Dr. Dre said about Williams. He highlighted how Pharrell uses his platform across music, fashion and business to push for social change.

Justin Timberlake handled the presentation duties for his longtime collaborator. He performed a medley of their hits together, including “Rock Your Body” and “Happy.”

Before handing over the trophy, Timberlake called Williams “one of one” and said he was honored to be there. Tyler, the Creator delivered one of the night’s most emotional tributes. He credited Williams with opening doors throughout his career.

“Every door he goes in, he comes back out, grabs people, gives them the key,” Tyler said. “You have been, you are and you will always be my North Star.”

The event also honored R&B star Brandy and gospel legend Kirk Franklin with Black Music Icon Awards. Brandy got serenaded by Kehlani, Coco Jones and FLO before taking the stage herself. She performed “Almost Doesn’t Count” and seemed moved by the whole experience.

“Never did I imagine my name and the word ‘icon’ to ever merge,” Brandy said. “I’m humbly just a vessel chosen to use the gift to inspire, touch and change a life.”

The night included a surprise moment when Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. presented Eve with a Grammy. She had been left off the original credits for The Roots’ 2000 hit “You Got Me” even though she rapped on the track.