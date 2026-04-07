Pioneering Rapper Blondy From The Sequence Passes

Blondy from The Sequence, the first all-female hip-hop group, has passed away with cause of death still unknown.

Blondy from the pioneering Hip-Hop group The Sequence has passed away, with the cause of death not yet revealed.

The news was confirmed by her bandmate Cheryl “The Pearl” Cook, who shared the devastating update with the Hip-Hop community.

“TODAY I’M HURTING

BECAUSE MY SISTER

BLONDY HAS PASSED. I’M GOING TO MISS YOU AND ANGIE. AM SO IN

SHOCK. JUST TALK TO YOU. LOVE BOTH OF YOU. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN. R.I.P,” Cheryl The Pearl said. “I’M GOING TO MISS YOU QUEEN BLONDY FROM THE GROUP THE SEQUENCE R.I.P.”

The loss marks another chapter in the legacy of one of rap’s most important groups.

The Sequence formed in Columbia, South Carolina back in 1979 when the members were just teenagers looking to make their mark on music.

Alongside Blondy and Cheryl, the group included Angie B., who’d later become known as Angie Stone and build a massive career in neo-soul and R&B.

These three women didn’t just make music together, they rewrote the entire history of Hip-Hop by becoming the first all-female rap group to get signed to a major label.

Sugar Hill Records recognized their talent and gave them a platform that changed everything.

When The Sequence dropped “Funk You Up” in 1979, they weren’t just releasing a song. They were making a statement that women belonged in Hip-Hop from day one, not as an afterthought or a trend.

Before Salt-N-Pepa, JJ Fad, before City Girls, before any of the female rappers who’d dominate the culture, there was Blondy, Cheryl, and Angie B. laying the foundation.

Their influence rippled through decades of Hip-Hop, opening doors that had been locked shut for women trying to get into the game.

The group’s impact on Hip-Hop culture can’t be overstated.

They proved that women could rap, produce, and command a stage just as powerfully as their male counterparts.

Their legacy lives on in every female rapper who’s ever stepped to a mic.

The Hip-Hop community is still processing this loss while also remembering that Angie Stone, another member of The Sequence, passed away in a car crash on March 1, 2025 at the age of 63.