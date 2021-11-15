Polo G Catches Major Break In Assault Case Against The Cops

Rapper Polo G had some serious charges against him dropped after getting into a scrap with cops in Miami on his big birthday weekend!

Favorable news has cleared rapper Polo G of assault in a case regarding officers in Miami. Charges are said to have been dropped, giving the chart-topper and his team reason to celebrate.

According to TMZ, Florida prosecutors will not go forward with two felony charges of battery of a police officer, threatening a public servant, and one misdemeanor charge for criminal mischief.

They did not have enough evidence for a conviction.

As reported by AllHipHop.com in June, the “Finer Things” rapper was arrested after being pulled over around 12:30 AM.

He was accused of battering a cop named Officer Brandon Carrero, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief. They also said that he threatened to kill the arresting officers accompanying Carrero.

Luckily for Polo G, the activities of the night were caught on their police body cameras and other surveillance cameras around the area.

The Chicago artist, who was arrested right after dropping his third studio album Hall of Fame, stated at the time that “1 of the officers told us they [were] on us since we got off our jet… They [playing] foul in Miami and [that] s### been like that for a minute.”

1 of the officers told us they was on us since we got Off our Jet….. — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

They playin foul in Miami & dat s### been like that for a minute — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

The “RAPSTAR” recording artist is still facing two charges for resisting an officer.

According to his legal team, Polo G agreed to enroll in an anger management program, and upon the completion of said program, those charges will also be dropped.