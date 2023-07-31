Pooh Shiesty Hosts Memphis Back To School Event From Jail

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

K Carbon holds rapper down in the community, helping out moms and dads as the school season approaches.

Pooh Shiesty and K Carbon have made a lot of kids and their parents smile. On Sunday (July 30), the Memphis rapper hosted a back-to-school event that serviced elementary, middle and high school students.

The rapper, who’s currently incarcerated, announced the event on his Instagram account. The flyer reads: “This Sunday July 30th We Are Giving Away Book Bags, School Supplies, Surprise Giveaways + More.”

K Carbon shared the same flyer to her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption, “I’m Calling All Elementary, Middle & High School Moms To Come Out This Sunday And Get Those Babies FREE Back To School Items.”

Students in Shelby County were at 901 Vance Ave. from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time in full force.

Pooh Sheisty has been incarcerated since April 2022 after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Now, authorities are mandating that he pays up for his role in the incident.

Due to the injuries suffered by two individuals during the incident, the court has mandated Pooh Sheisty to make restitution in the amount of $156,585 as part of his sentencing for the crime. The fine is in addition to his prison term. A portion of the restitution will be sourced from the earnings he accumulates during his 63-month prison sentence.

Upon his release, Pooh Sheisty will serve three years of supervised probation, during which he’ll be required to undergo a treatment program for drug and alcohol rehabilitation.