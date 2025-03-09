Post Malone Embraces New Love Interest After Quietly Ending Engagement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone experienced romantic turbulence after reportedly ending his engagement late last year, while swiftly moving forward with a new romance..

Back in 2022, the rapper delighted followers when he revealed his engagement and the arrival of a baby daughter, though he carefully guarded the identity of his fiancée, never publicly sharing her name.

However, the love story reportedly unraveled toward the close of 2024, with TMZ breaking the news that Post and his former fiancée had quietly parted ways.

While Post’s representatives have yet to confirm or deny the split, recent appearances hint at a blossoming relationship with Parsons School of Design student Christy Lee, an aspiring fashion stylist who previously interned in the industry.

Social media offered early glimpses of the new couple’s chemistry.

A TikTok video posted by an excited admirer captures an intimate moment, showing Post and Christy cozying up at a small-town watering hole.

The clip’s caption enthusiastically stated: “Post Malone randomly showing up in your small hometown bar & saying hi to you.”

Further fueling speculation, the pair were also spotted in January strolling hand-in-hand through picturesque streets in Italy, appearing relaxed and affectionate.

Though Lee remains relatively unknown publicly, her background in fashion and design suggests a shared creative synergy between the two.

Post Malone has historically maintained a strict boundary around his personal life, rarely opening up about relationships.

Yet, in a rare moment of candor during a 2022 GQ interview, he spoke openly about the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his demanding music career.

“It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” Post told GQ. “I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”