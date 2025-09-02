Pras Michel’s Sentencing Delayed After Emergency Cancer Battle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pras Michel’s sentencing was postponed after emergency colon cancer surgery, pushing his high-stakes federal case into October.

Pras Michel was supposed to face judgment in a Washington courtroom last month. Instead, the Fugees rapper found himself in a hospital undergoing emergency colon cancer surgery. This recent development that forced a delay in his long-awaited sentencing.

Michel, whose legal name is Prakazrel Michel, had been slated for sentencing in his federal conspiracy case, where he faces up to 20 years in prison. According to his legal team, the health crisis took priority.

“Pras was unable to attend his scheduled sentencing hearing on Friday due to emergency medical surgery to remove cancer from his colon,” his spokesperson Erica Dumas told Complex in a statement. “We wish him a complete and speedy recovery as he navigates both his legal matters and his health journey.”

Now the sentencing is set for October 3, days before his 53rd birthday.

The Grammy-winning artist was convicted in 2023 on 10 counts tied to a sweeping international conspiracy involving millions in foreign funds. Prosecutors accused him of helping funnel $865,000 into Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign. He later reportedly attempted to persuade the Trump administration to ease off Malaysian financier Jho Low. Low is still wanted for his role in the notorious 1MDB scandal.

Michel has been free on bond while awaiting sentencing. He has fought the conviction aggressively and maintained his innocence. His appeal centers on what he claims was incompetent representation — alleging that his defense attorney relied on artificial intelligence to craft his closing arguments.

His case even brushed against presidential politics earlier this year, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Donald Trump was allegedly considering granting him a pardon. While the former president never publicly addressed the reports, Michel’s team said they were “exploring all available options.”

For now, he recovers from surgery.