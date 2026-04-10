Pregnant Rapper Siditty Shot In Face Four Times, Killed Instantly

Siditty’s life as an aspiring nurse and expectant mother was cut short in a fatal Atlanta shooting that took her life and her unborn baby’s.

Rising rapper Siditty was found shot to death inside her white Range Rover on Springside Place SE in Atlanta early Wednesday morning, leaving her family reeling from a double loss – because she was pregnant.

The Detroit rapper was 36 years old and 14 weeks pregnant when she was killed around 1:23 A.M. on April 8, 2026.

Police say someone fired multiple gunshots into the vehicle, and investigators are still working to determine the exact number of shots fired and whether the gunfire came from inside or outside the car.

According to 11Alive, her family says she was shot in the face four times.

What made Siditty’s story even more tragic was that she wasn’t just pursuing music.

She was an aspiring nurse who’d made the dean’s list and had only two semesters left before graduating. Her mother, Francine Lopez-Stewart, spoke about her daughter’s dedication to her education and her dreams.

“She made the dean’s list. She had like two more semesters to go. She was so proud of herself, and we were so proud of her,” Lopez-Stewart said.

The stage name “Siditty” came from her personality and her love of fashion and beauty. “She loved makeup. She loved dressing up. She loved beauty. She was siditty,” her mother explained.

The family’s grief is compounded by their belief that this wasn’t a random act. Her mother believes multiple people may have been involved and wants accountability for everyone connected to the crime.

“If you instigate something that causes a murder, then you need some kind of, I mean, you need something. I think you need to go to jail too,” Lopez-Stewart said.

Investigators are still working to retrace the vehicle’s movements leading up to the shooting and have not yet identified a suspect or determined if anyone else was involved in the incident.