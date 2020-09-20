Price From Audio Push Signs To Wyclef's Recording Home, Heads Music

AllHipHop
The Audio Push genius has taken the art to the next level with Wyclef.

(AllHipHop News) Rapper Price from the rap duo Audio Push has announced his forthcoming album that will be released under Heads Music imprint, Wyclef Jean‘s recording home. Madeline Nelson is the owner and operator of the label. 

"Partnering with Heads Music was an ideal situation," said Price. "It’s a dope experience to be partnered with the first Black female-owned and operated music distribution company and label. It feels good to know that my music and my art is in the hands of a legendary Black female music executive such as Madeline Nelson and the Heads Music team."

The solo offering is a long time coming from Price who has made major moves as a solo artist. In the midst of a tumultuous year, he drops a new music video impressively titled, revolutionary minded “Mustafa” inspired by the movie “Lion King.”

Price also stated that the Will Tooke-directed, "Mufasa" is a "celebration of millennial Black excellence, legacy building, and everyday life." It will lead to a solo album, CLRD. 

"This video and my solo album showcases the beauty of the Black experience," price stated. "Although the struggles and hardships of Black life is what is usually focused on when our story is told, we overall are an overcoming people from the protest lines, to the boardrooms, to the streets. The excellence and beauty of everyday life of the Black experience is what I'll be celebrating on my album using crazy raps, great musicianship and fire sonics across the board."

Check out the video below. 

Price told AllHipHop's Chuck Creekmur in a forthcoming interview that he doesn't want people to think that Audio Push is breaking up. 

“I don’t want it to be seen as we’re ‘going solo,’ but we’re doing solo projects. Octane has been my best friend since I was 12-years old," he said told AllHipHop. "But we have both obviously been making music together since we were 16, you know, but never put out solo music for the decade-plus that people have been hearing from us."

 Price has worked with Khalid, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Lucky Daye, H.E.R., Hit-Boy, and many others. 

"Mufasa" is available now across all digital music platforms and CLRD will drop September 25th on CLRD Ent./Heads Music.

