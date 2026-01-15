Pusha T Bringing Street Cred To Virginia’s First Female Governor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Virginia’s new governor tapped Pusha T for her inauguration weekend, showing she knows how to connect with the culture that matters most.

Virginia’s about to get its first female governor and Abigail Spanberger made sure Hip-Hop culture gets front row seats to history.

Pusha T will headline the Made in Virginia Market this Friday at Richmond’s 17th Street Market. The Grammy-nominated rapper takes the stage from 7:35 to 8 P.M. as part of Spanberger’s three-day inauguration weekend.

This booking shows Spanberger understands Virginia’s cultural landscape better than most politicians. Push isn’t just any rapper—he’s Virginia Beach royalty who put the 757 on the Hip-Hop map.

The event runs from 3 to 8 P.M. in Shockoe Bottom, featuring more than 40 Virginia businesses and local performers TeezySoDope, SynHERgi, Høly River, and ELONCE. But everyone knows who they’re really coming to see.

“These celebrations honor far more than any one person; they honor the story of the people of Virginia,” Spanberger said in her official statement.

Smart move putting Push on that stage, since he is literally Virginia’s Hip-Hop story. The timing couldn’t be better for Pusha T’s career momentum.

Last July, he and brother Malice dropped Let God Sort Em Out, their first Clipse album since Til the Casket Drops. The self-released project brought Pharrell Williams back as executive producer and featured Nas, John Legend, Voices of Fire, and Stove God Cooks.

That album proved the Thornton brothers still got it after all these years. Thirteen tracks of that signature Clipse sound that made them legends in the first place.

But Push’s Virginia connection runs deeper than just music these days. Through his Cousinz Festival, he’s been putting real money into Norfolk communities that need it most.

In 2024 and 2025, Push partnered with Dominion Energy to upgrade homes in Norfolk with energy-efficient improvements, including new air conditioning, insulation, and ductwork, through the EnergyShare program.

This community work started during COVID-19 with his Feed Your City challenge in Norfolk. Push brought fresh groceries and PPE to 3,000 residents through drive-thru lanes at Military Circle Mall.

The rap star’s activism aligns with Spanberger’s inauguration theme, “United for Virginia’s Future,” which focuses on serving all Virginians and includes diverse voices.

Booking Push shows she means business about that diversity promise.