Pusha T Defends Kanye West & Travis Scott Shots During Clipse Album Rollout

Pusha T addressed his controversial comments about Kanye West and Travis Scott during Clipse’s “Let God Sort Em Out” rollout.

Pusha T is setting the record straight after he reignited long-standing tensions with Kanye West and Travis Scott during Clipse’s high-profile album rollout for Let God Sort Em Out.

The Virginia duo, made up of Pusha T and No Malice, didn’t just return to the spotlight—they lit it up with a barrage of pointed remarks and unapologetic interviews.

In multiple press stops, Pusha T took aim at Kanye West and Travis Scott, calling out both artists and making it clear that their reunion wasn’t about nostalgia—it was about making noise.

The controversy spilled into their music. On the track “So Be It,” Pusha T delivered thinly veiled jabs at Travis Scott, later doubling down by referring to the Houston rapper as a “w####” in follow-up interviews.

The move stirred debate, but Pusha T stood firm, telling GQ, “You can’t let the journalism be a main focus of the rollout and you tiptoe around s###. I wasn’t going to come in and give you scenarios, and be tiptoeing around the stories. I’ll take the criticism, it’s fine. But never call me a liar. Because I never lie. I never lie. Lemme tell you something: I think lying’s for b######. If you lie about s###, that’s because you’re scared of something, and I’m not scared of anything or anybody.”

Critics accused the duo of manufacturing controversy to boost attention, but No Malice pushed back, defending his brother’s approach.

“Yeah, but look who’s saying that, though. Because on the other end of that spectrum, there are people who really see clearly that Pusha don’t lean on that kind of stuff. And look how long he sat on what has been going on.”

No Malice added that the Thornton brothers don’t operate like others in the industry. “But that’s what they do on the other side. So they think that we play that over here, but nah, we don’t. And we don’t snitch and we don’t tell.”

Their strategy stood in stark contrast to the surprise-drop model dominating modern rap.

According to Pusha T, the traditional rollout was intentional. “People talk about standing on business. This is the best way to do it musically.”

Despite the backlash, Clipse’s comeback has been met with critical acclaim.

Let God Sort Em Out earned five Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album, with features from Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, John Legend and Voices of Fire.