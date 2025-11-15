Pusha T & Virginia Williams Expecting Second Child – Original Story

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T and Virginia Williams shared they’re expecting a second son just weeks after Clipse earned five Grammy nominations for their long-awaited reunion album.

Pusha T capped off a banner month with personal and professional wins as his wife, Virginia Williams, announced they’re expecting their second child, while the Clipse reunion album racks up Grammy nominations.

Williams broke the news on Instagram with a photo set from an art gallery showing her baby bump and their 5-year-old son, Nigel Brixx Thornton. “2nd masterpiece on the way… God is good,” she wrote, confirming the baby is due in spring 2026 and will be another boy.

The announcement comes just weeks after Clipse, the duo of Pusha T and his brother Malice, scored five Grammy nominations for their comeback album Let the God Sort Em Out.

The project, their first since 2009’s Til the Casket Drops, earned nods in major categories, including Album of the Year, but the biggest prize may be arriving not on stage, but in the delivery room.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 after more than a decade together, welcomed their first son in June 2020. Their relationship became more visible during Pusha’s high-profile lyrical clash with Drake, but they’ve largely kept their family life private.

Williams, an artist herself, has continued to build her creative portfolio while supporting her husband’s return to the spotlight.

The Clipse album was produced by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams and marked a major moment in Hip-Hop’s current wave of legacy acts making a comeback.

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for February, placing the couple’s next big arrival just months after what could be a career-defining win.