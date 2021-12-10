Questlove To Release ‘Summer Of Soul’ Soundtrack

Questlove’s ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack features 17 live renditions of songs performed at the Harlem Cultural Festival in 1969.

Questlove has curated a soundtrack for his acclaimed documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The Roots drummer selected 17 live performances from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which is chronicled in his film, to create the album. Questlove and Sony’s Legacy Recordings will release the soundtrack on January 28, 2022.

“It goes beyond saying that you can’t have a monster music journey on film without an equally awesome soundtrack,” Questlove said in a press release. “The people demanded ‘more!’ So for the people, we bring you musical manna that hopefully won’t be the last serving. These performances are lightning in a bottle. Pure artistry! Enjoy.”

Questlove’s Summer of Soul soundtrack features music legends such as David Ruffin, Gladys Knight, B.B. King and Nina Simone. Ahead of the project’s release, Legacy dropped Sly & The Family Stone’s live rendition of “Sing a Simple Song.”

View the Summer of Soul tracklist below and pre-order the album here.