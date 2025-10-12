Rapper AZ Celebrates 30 Years Of “Doe Or Die” With Announcement That Shocks Real Hip-Hop Heads

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

AZ confirmed “Doe or Die III” to mark three decades since his debut, reigniting interest in one of Hip-Hop’s most respected lyricists.

AZ stunned longtime Hip-Hop listeners on October 10 by announcing the upcoming release of Doe or Die III to celebrate the 30th anniversary of his 1995 debut.

The news dropped via social media, where the Brooklyn rapper thanked supporters and confirmed the third installment of the revered series will arrive later this year under his label, Quiet Money Records.

“30years!!! Doe or Die was released 1995!! Thank ya’ll all that supported and held me down! Now in 2025 I will be releasing Doe or Die lll 30th anniversary edition!! COMING SOON!!!” AZ posted on X.

The original Doe or Die, released in October 1995, became a staple of East Coast Hip-Hop. With production from Pete Rock, Buckwild and L.E.S., the album sold over 500,000 copies and earned gold certification.

DOE OE DIE III COMING SOON!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ygXCvhGJub — AZ (@quietAZmoney) October 10, 2025

Its blend of street imagery and lyrical finesse helped define the mafioso rap subgenre and cemented AZ’s reputation as one of the most underrated lyricists of his era.

AZ’s breakout moment came a year earlier with his appearance on Nas’s Illmatic, on the track “Life’s a B####.” That guest verse built anticipation for Doe or Die, which delivered on expectations and has since become a cult classic.

The follow-up, Doe or Die II, landed in 2021, nearly 26 years after the original. Now, with Doe or Die III, AZ is looking to close the trilogy with a project that honors his legacy and reasserts his lyrical presence in the current landscape.

Reactions on X were filled with nostalgia and excitement. Many praised the announcement, calling Doe or Die a landmark in Hip-Hop history.

Doe or Die III is expected to be released before the end of 2025.