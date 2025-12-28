Rapper Drags Goat Across Stage Prompting Animal Cruelty Outrage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Highstarlavista dragged a baby goat across a concert stage at Brownhill Coliseum in Nigeria during a live performance last week, igniting widespread backlash and accusations of animal mistreatment.

Footage from the event shows the rising Hip-Hop artist pulling the visibly distressed animal he has named “Chigbo” across the stage under intense lights and booming audio as the crowd cheered.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with many calling the act abusive and demanding accountability.

Homecoming for the GOAT @phynofino 🐐. Came correct. Goat for the GOAT. Inspiration for the younger generation 🏚️ pic.twitter.com/LrLXFce7j4 — HOPE🐓 (@highstarlavista) December 21, 2025

Animal rights advocates and online critics have called for formal investigations and urged a ban on using animals in his future performances and flooded his social media accounts with angry messages.

“What is wrong with you? Why so cruel with animals?” one user fumed. Another asked, “What purpose do you have dragging a little goat on stage and yanking that poor thing around by the neck. You must be down to your last two brain cells.”

Angry people on Facebook and Instagram described the goat as “terrified” and condemned both the performer and the audience for what they view as normalized cruelty.

The incident has sparked heated discussion online, particularly among Nigerian youth, where Highstarlavista has built a strong following.

Some supporters argue the goat is a symbolic nod to the acronym G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time), though the artist has not offered an explanation for the stunt.

Clips from previous shows and fan pages suggest the goat has become part of his on-stage persona, especially in Eastern Nigeria, where his street image and music resonate deeply with university students and local youth.

Known for blending Igbo cultural elements with modern rap and Afrobeats, Highstarlavista has gained traction with songs like “Obodobo,” “Joystick,” and “Pablo et Chapo.”

His debut project, The Prophecy, positioned him as a spiritually reflective voice in Nigerian street rap.

Despite his growing popularity, the goat incident has cast a shadow over his image and raised questions about ethical boundaries in performance art.