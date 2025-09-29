Rapper El Moreno Mexicano Arrested After Man Dies In Crash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

El Moreno Mexicano was arrested in downtown Indianapolis after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another vehicle, killing a 31-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Brayan Camacho Calleja, 26, known in the Hip-Hop world as El Moreno Mexicano, now faces multiple charges tied to the fatal collision.

Authorities say he was behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger when it slammed into a black GMC Yukon around 3 a.m. on September 20.

The impact threw Aaron Deandre Radford from the Yukon. He was rushed to Methodist Hospital, where he later died. Police officers stationed in a nearby parking lot witnessed the crash unfold. They saw the Charger veer off the road, jump a sidewalk and strike an apartment building at 530 East Ohio Street.

According to court documents, El Moreno Mexicano and a woman exited the car and attempted to walk away before officers stopped them.

When officers approached the rapper, they noted he had “bloodshot and glossy eyes” and a strong odor of alcohol. He had no valid Indiana driver’s license and presented only a Mexican Consulate Card as identification.

El Moreno Mexicano initially refused to take a blood alcohol test. Police obtained a warrant and administered the test by force. The results are still pending.

He is being held as he awaits formal charges from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. For now, he faces preliminary counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, OWI endangering a person, OWI with a BAC above .08, and driving without a license.

The arrest comes just days after the rapper released a new single and music video titled “I Am Mexican-El Moreno Mexicano,” which has already racked up more than 136,000 views on YouTube.

Known for tracks like “A Lo Mexicano,” “Vato Loco” and “Soy El Diablo,” El Moreno Mexicano has built a strong following in the Mexican Hip-Hop scene.

He boasts over one million TikTok followers and averages 74,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

Born in Mexico, he moved to Indiana at 16 and began his music career there. His first YouTube upload came in 2018, but his popularity surged in 2020 thanks to consistent releases across SoundCloud, YouTube and other platforms.

His younger brother, DrexTheJoint spoke out after the arrest. “My brother really came from nothing,” he said. “Ever since he started, we already knew that he had talent.”

On Instagram, DrexTheJoint expressed heartbreak over the incident, writing that his brother had been working hard to build a future, only to lose it all “within a snap.”

“It’s a tragedy for both families,” he added. El Moreno Mexicano remains in custody as prosecutors review the case.