Rapper Future Hit With Retroactive Child Support Demand

Future’s latest legal battle over a 9-year-old son is less about paternity and more about control, money, and where the truth gets finalized.

Rapper Future is facing a paternity and child support dispute after a woman identified as Layla filed a lawsuit in Florida seeking to establish him as the father of her 9-year-old son and secure financial support.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Layla alleges she and Future were previously in a romantic relationship and that their son, identified as K.W., was born in 2017. The filing seeks a legal determination of paternity as well as child support, including two years of retroactive payments.

Future, whose legal name is Nayvadius Wilburn, has responded by asking the Florida court to dismiss the case, arguing that Arizona is the more appropriate jurisdiction. In his filing, he states that both Layla and the child reside in Arizona and notes that he has already initiated legal proceedings in that state.

In the Arizona case, Future reportedly acknowledged he is the father of a child named Kash Wilburn. He also stated that he has been voluntarily providing $3,500 per month in child support.

The competing filings suggest the dispute centers less on paternity and more on jurisdiction and financial terms, though a judge has not yet ruled on whether the Florida case will proceed.

Future has at least seven children with multiple partners, including a son with singer Ciara. His family matters have periodically surfaced in court proceedings and public discourse over the years.

No hearing date has been publicly announced in either jurisdiction.