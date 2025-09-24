Rapper Krondon Joins “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” As Villain Tombstone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Krondon will play Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, bringing the villain he voiced in Into the Spider-Verse into live action alongside Tom Holland.

Marvin “Krondon” Jones III is bringing his menacing voice work to life on the big screen.

The rapper and actor has officially been cast as Tombstone in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth installment in the current Spider-Man franchise, according to Deadline.

For Krondon, the role is more than just a new gig. He’s already familiar with the character, having voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018 and reprising the role in the upcoming Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Now, he’ll step fully into the role as Lonnie Thompson Lincoln, the ruthless crime boss better known as Tombstone.

Marvel describes the character as a fearsome street enforcer shaped by childhood cruelty.

“Born an albino, Tombstone experiences bullying at school and grows up to become the bully in the form of a hitman and aspiring gang lord,” the studio notes.

His physical dominance makes him nearly unstoppable, boasting “superhuman strength, reflexes and skin toughness, making him bulletproof. He is also highly resistant to temperature extremes and somewhat insulated from electricity.”

His sharpened teeth, lethal grip and mastery with firearms turn him into a nightmare opponent for Spider-Man.

The casting adds major momentum to Brand New Day, which has already made headlines after lead star Tom Holland suffered a mild concussion while filming a stunt in Glasgow. Production was paused for safety, but is scheduled to resume next week.

Krondon is also known for his role on the CW series Black Lightning.

The addition of Tombstone suggests Brand New Day could lean heavily into the gritty, street-level side of Spider-Man’s world, contrasting with the multiverse spectacle of recent Marvel projects.

With Holland returning in the suit and Krondon making his live-action debut as a villain he’s already mastered vocally, the film is shaping up as one of the most intriguing chapters yet in the franchise.

For rap fans, Krondon made his mark in Hip-Hop long before stepping into Hollywood.

As a founding member of the Los Angeles collective Strong Arm Steady, alongside Xzibit, Phil Da Agony, and Mitchy Slick, he built a reputation for sharp lyricism and West Coast storytelling.

The group gained critical acclaim for projects like “In Search of Stoney Jackson,” produced by Madlib, which showcased Krondon’s commanding voice and ability to blend street narratives with introspective commentary.

Beyond group work, he launched a solo career, releasing albums such as Everything’s Nothing in 2013, where he carved out his own lane as a skilled lyricist with a deep, gravel-toned delivery that made him instantly recognizable in rap circles.

His authenticity and dedication to West Coast Hip-Hop culture solidified him as a respected figure in the underground scene, laying the groundwork for his crossover into acting.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently in production, with no official release date announced.