Rapper KSoo Loses Bid For New Trial Over Errors, After Conviction

Ksoo is seeking a new trial, claiming prosecutors committed errors happened during his trial for killing another rapper.

Ksoo lost his attempt for a new trial in Jacksonville after being convicted of first-degree murder in the 2020 shooting of Charles “Lil Buck” McCormick Jr., a killing prosecutors say stemmed from a violent Hip-Hop rivalry.

The 25-year-old rapper was found guilty this summer in a case prosecutors tied to a long-running gang dispute between ATK, which Robinson is allegedly affiliated with, and rival group KTA.

Lil Buck, 23, was reportedly connected to KTA and had released a diss track mocking the 2019 death of Robinson’s stepbrother Willie Addison, who was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Ksoo’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial, claiming significant trial errors affected the outcome. However, a judge rejected his request, based on the court’s finding that the defense had not presented sufficient grounds to warrant a retrial.

His sentencing, initially set for Monday, is now set for 10:00 AM on Friday, September 19.

Ksoo’s cousin Leroy “ATK Scotty” Whitaker Jr. was also convicted in the same case. Prosecutors said both men were involved in the fatal daylight shooting of Lil Buck, which took place in January 2020 outside a Jacksonville shopping plaza.

The case drew widespread attention after Ksoo’s father, Abdul Robinson Sr., took the stand against his son. He identified him in surveillance footage and testified under a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Robinson Sr. faces lesser charges and a reduced sentence as part of his deal with the state. His testimony was a central element in the prosecution’s case.

The feud between ATK and KTA, which has spilled into music and social media, has been linked to multiple shootings in Jacksonville.

Ksoo also faces charges in a separate homicide involving Adrian Garner, another case authorities say is connected to ongoing gang violence in the city’s drill rap scene.

The court has not yet set a date to rule on the motion for a new trial.