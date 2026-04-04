Rapper Walking Bankroll Thrown In Jail Over $7.9M Tax Fraud Scheme & Bragging About Wealth On Social Media

Bankroll gets arrested at Miami airport for orchestrating a $7.9 million tax fraud scheme involving nearly 450 fake federal returns.

Walking Bankroll faces federal charges after his arrest at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport while attempting to board a private flight to Sint Maarten.

The South Florida rapper, whose real name is David Edmond, stands accused of orchestrating a massive tax refund fraud scheme that resulted in nearly 450 fraudulent federal tax returns claiming approximately $7.9 million in refunds, according to Local 10 News.

Investigators say Bankroll created a fake company called “Barnes and Associates Collection” to gain unauthorized access to LocatePLUS, an online database designed exclusively for legitimate businesses and officials.

Once inside, he harvested Social Security numbers for over 1,000 people through approximately 200 excessive searches.

The scheme involved a complex web of Yahoo and Gmail email accounts, multiple identities, and sophisticated IP address manipulation to submit the fraudulent returns without detection.

Evidence tying Bankroll directly to the operation came from his “Walkingbankroll Zoedy” Facebook account, where he regularly posted pictures of private jets and luxury cars, accompanied by captions mocking people he considered financially unsuccessful.

Federal agents also recovered images of driver’s licenses, passports, and personal data ledgers from his cellphones during a border search at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in August 2025 after he returned from the Dominican Republic.

When agents arrested Bankroll at the airport on Tuesday evening, they found approximately $7,650 in cash and numerous pieces of expensive jewelry in his possession.

He appeared before a Miami federal judge on Thursday, who ordered him held on separate personal surety bonds totaling $600,000.

The judge imposed strict conditions, including restrictions on airport and seaport access, internet limitations that prevented him from visiting tax-preparation websites, and a prohibition on selling or borrowing against his Alabama property.

This isn’t Bankroll’s first encounter with federal authorities.

In 2015, he was convicted in a separate identity theft case stemming from a 2013 arrest involving stolen personally identifiable information obtained from a Bank of America teller in Miami.

He received a sentence of time served in that matter. If convicted on the current charge of making false claims against the United States, he faces up to five years in federal prison.