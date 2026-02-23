Ray J Back On Cops Radar After Weekend Domestic Violence Call

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J faces a new police investigation after a domestic violence call at his LA home while battling a severe heart condition

Ray J finds himself back in legal trouble after Los Angeles police responded to another domestic violence call at his residence over the weekend.

The singer and entrepreneur continues battling serious health issues while facing mounting legal challenges that could impact his already fragile condition.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that LAPD officers received a battery domestic violence report around 2 A.M. Saturday at Ray J’s Los Angeles area home.

The alleged suspect was described as a 30-year-old Persian female wearing yellow clothing, identified as an ex-partner of the entertainer.

Officers arrived at the scene to investigate the reported incident, but both parties involved refused to cooperate with police questioning.

Without a willing victim or witness testimony, authorities were unable to proceed with the investigation and ultimately cleared the scene without making arrests or filing a police report.

The identity of the person who initially contacted police remains unclear, and investigators have not disclosed what specific events prompted the domestic violence call to Ray J’s residence.

This latest incident adds to Ray J’s growing legal troubles following his November arrest for allegedly threatening Princess Love with a firearm during a livestreamed argument.

The singer was booked on criminal threat charges after video footage appeared to show him pointing a gun at his estranged wife while she held their children.

Ray J faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from the Thanksgiving Day incident, including making criminal threats and domestic violence-related offenses.

Princess Love initially obtained a protective order against him, preventing him from contacting their two children during the holiday season.

However, the legal landscape shifted dramatically in January when Princess Love amended the protective order after Ray J revealed his dire health prognosis.

Court appearances in late January showed the former couple to be more cordial, with Princess Love allowing supervised visits with their children after learning of his medical condition.

The singer’s health crisis has become increasingly public as he battles what doctors describe as severe heart failure.

Ray J revealed that years of substance abuse have left his heart functioning at only 25% capacity, with medical professionals giving him a grim prognosis for survival beyond 2027.

“I was doing like four or five bottles a day, 10 Addies, f##### my heart up on the right side right here. It’s like black, it’s like done,” Ray J explained in a recent video, describing how prescription drug abuse damaged his cardiovascular system.

The entertainer’s health struggles became dramatically visible during a Valentine’s Day concert in Shreveport, where he performed with what appeared to be blood streaming from his eyes.

The disturbing performance showed Ray J continuing to sing and dance despite the apparent medical emergency, with a visible heart monitoring device attached to his chest.

During that same Shreveport performance, Ray J claims a fan stole his heart monitor when he jumped into the crowd, prompting him to offer a cash reward for its return.

The medical device is crucial for monitoring his severely compromised heart condition, making its theft particularly concerning, given his fragile health status.

The timing of this new domestic violence investigation could not be worse for Ray J’s already precarious health situation.

Doctors have prescribed eight different medications to manage his heart issues and are considering implanting a defibrillator to regulate his irregular heartbeat.

The additional stress from police investigations and potential legal proceedings will undoubtedly complicate his medical treatment and recovery prospects.