Ray J Threatens To Slap Cam’ron, Mase & Shyne Over Brandy Gossip

Ray J fired back at Cam’ron, Mase, and Shyne after they discussed dating his sister Brandy on their podcast in sports terms.

Ray J went nuclear on Instagram Live after Cam’ron and Mase spent Monday’s “It Is What It Is” podcast reminiscing about dating his sister Brandy back in the late nineties.

The Bad Boy legends weren’t shy about their past connections to the R&B icon, with Mase comparing himself to Kobe Bryant while Shyne admitted he was “sniping” for her attention without realizing Mase was already involved.

Ray J wasn’t having it. He hopped on Instagram Live Wednesday night and called the trio the “Three Stooges,” making it crystal clear that discussing Brandy was off limits.

“Keep my sister’s name out your mouth if it ain’t good,” he said. “If not, I’m gonna slap the f###### daylight out of you when I see you, period.”

The tension escalated when Ray J invoked LA gang affiliations, turning what started as nostalgic podcast banter into something way more serious.

He wasn’t just defending Brandy’s honor. He was drawing a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

“I’m not gonna let a n#### say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n####’s sister without me going big on n#####,” Ray J stated during his Instagram Live response.

Mase had described his connection to Brandy in sports terms, saying he was the MVP while Shyne was coming up as a young prospect.

Shyne’s version painted a different picture. He talked about watching Brandy on MTV and BET as a kid from Brooklyn, dreaming about meeting her.

“He was running that playbook so discreetly, so quietly, I had no idea,” Shyne said about Mase’s involvement.

The whole situation is heating up as Brandy’s memoir “Phases” approaches its March 31 release.

Fans are already wondering if she’ll address any of this in her book, especially with the internet going crazy over the podcast clips and Ray J’s response.

The timing couldn’t be messier, and everyone’s waiting to see if Brandy herself will weigh in on the drama.