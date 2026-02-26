Ray J’s Ex “Slapped The Dog S##t” Out Of Him To Save His Life, Says Singer Is Spiraling

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ray J found himself at the center of another crisis when his ex-partner Shila Hasanoff posted an emotional Instagram video defending him after cops responded to a domestic violence call at his Los Angeles home early Saturday morning.

Hasanoff made it clear she wanted to address what she called “misinformation” about the incident and insisted the Hip-Hop artist never laid a hand on her during their confrontation.

The situation unfolded when police received a battery domestic violence call to Ray’s address, but both parties refused to cooperate with officers, according to TMZ.

Hasanoff revealed in her video that Ray has been struggling with mental health issues and is currently staying with her while dealing with what she described as suicidal thoughts.

“That night I was only trying to grab him from jumping off the ledge and I let my emotions get the best of me and I slapped him,” Hasanoff said in the Instagram post. “I slapped the dog s### out of him and that she now regrets it.”

The pressure Ray J faces stems largely from his ongoing legal battle with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner, who sued him for defamation over claims he made in a documentary about federal racketeering investigations.

Ray J later countersued the Kardashians for allegedly breaching a $6 million contract related to his infamous sex tape with Kim that launched both their careers into the spotlight.

Hasanoff explained that Ray feels attacked by people and the constant legal stress has taken a serious toll on his mental state and overall well-being.

This latest incident adds to Ray’s recent troubles, including his November arrest for allegedly pulling a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, during a livestream argument.

Ray J has denied pointing any weapon at Princess Love and maintains his innocence regarding those charges that are still pending in court.

Earlier this year, Ray also revealed doctors told him he only has until 2027 to live due to his failing heart condition that requires multiple medications.

The singer has been hospitalized several times recently for heart problems and pneumonia, and his health continues to decline, according to recent reports.

Ray updated fans, saying, “I’m feeling good right now and I’m not suicidal at this moment,” while confirming Hasanoff’s apology was “sincere and weird at the same time.”

“She put her hands on me and I literally got up out of there, situation like that you get out of there to settle down the situation. Was I suicidal in that moment? I don’t know what I was feeling. She slapped me out of control. I didn’t know if it was March or April, my back tooth is loose. It was a massive blow. Hell yeah I called 911 because I left the hotel and she followed me.”