Real Boston Richey was jailed after allegedly attacking his pregnant ex and potentially violating terms of his federal case release.

Real Boston Richey was reportedly taken into federal custody in Florida earlier this week (April 14) after allegedly choking his pregnant ex-girlfriend in Houston and possibly violating the terms of his pretrial release in a federal drug case.

The Tallahassee rapper reportedly traveled to Houston without court permission on March 29 and 30, a breach of his release conditions. While there, he was accused of assaulting Tatiana Chanell, his former partner, outside Sekai nightclub on March 31.

Chanell, who was two months pregnant at the time, filed a felony complaint for Assault Family Violence – Impeding Breathing.

According to court documents, Chanell told authorities Richey choked her roughly 20 times over the course of two hours inside a vehicle. She said she lost consciousness several times, vomited, and at one point stopped breathing.

Chanell also claimed Richey threatened her life, saying, “If you call the police, I might as well kill you.”

The federal magistrate overseeing Richey’s case ruled that the allegations established probable cause for a new felony charge. That triggered a legal presumption that no release conditions could reasonably guarantee public safety, according to XXL.

A viral video from that night appears to show Real Boston Richey grabbing Chanell’s phone outside the club moments before the alleged assault.

Chanell later addressed the incident on Instagram, calling it “traumatic and heartbreaking.” She added that her priority is now her safety and that of her unborn child.

Richey responded indirectly on social media, writing, “Ion put my business on the internet no more… REAL P Never Going LAME,” while promoting his upcoming album.

Real Boston Richey is reportedly being held at FCI Tallahassee, a low-security federal facility while awaiting further legal proceedings.