Remy Ma Wants Joe Budden To Stop Trolling About His Sexuality

Some people believe the retired emcee is attracted to men.

Is Joe Budden a member of the LGBTQ+ community? The Hip Hop podcaster’s former State of the Culture co-host, Remy Ma, has questions about his sexual preference.

In 2021, Budden had a lot of people on the internet believing he is bisexual. The online conversation began after Budden said he “likes guys and girls” on an episode of his show.

The retired emcee later tweeted, “I see the word got out!! Continue to spread the word [please].” His ex-girlfriend, Tahiry Jose, addressed the gossip by suggesting Budden could be open to trying new things.

More gay rumors emerged last December after Joe Budden said he would “break” Lil Fizz in response to the reality show star’s nude images allegedly leaking. Budden also joked about making “fizz” come out of the B2K singer.

“I am not gay or bisexual. I’m flattered,” declared Joe Budden on a December 2022 installment of his podcast. He added, “What I said about Fizz, I was joking. That was a joke, but you never know how the joke feels until you’re on the other side of it.”

Remy Ma recently appeared on an episode of Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show to promote her upcoming Chrome 23 battle rap event. At one point, the Bronx-bred rapper addressed the chatter about Joe Budden possibly being attracted to men.

“I gotta call Joe because I feel like we’re close enough for him to be honest with me about his sexuality… Because I be confused,” the “All the Way Up” rhymer told Jason Lee.

Remy Ma did say she does not believe Joe Budden is bisexual. When Lee suggested Budden’s comments are just him trolling, Remy replied, “Yeah, but stop! He got me out in the streets arguing with people in his defense.”