Rick Ross Becomes Focus Of Law School Course

A Georgia State University law professor created a class exploring the career and legal dealings of Rick Ross.

Georgia State University launched a new course called “The Legal Life of Rick Ross” for the fall 2023 semester. Professor Mo Ivory created the class, which explores Rozay’s career and legal dealings.

“As a lover of rap music, Hip-Hop culture and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Ivory said. “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

Law students will examine various contracts from Rick Ross’ career and learn from the lawyers who worked on the deals. Rozay endorsed the class, which is part of the curriculum for the Georgia State College of Law’s Entertainment, Sports & Media Law Initiative.

“The ‘Biggest’ meets the classroom,” Rick Ross said. “I’ve always been a student of the game, and I look forward to being able to teach the next generation how to keep hustling.”

Georgia State Law’s “Legal Life of…” courses began in 2019. The previous versions of the class covered Ludacris, Steve Harvey and Kandi Burruss.