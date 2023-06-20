Rick Ross Helps Save Free Clinic With Major Donation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross donated more than $30,000 to Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, which provides free health services to people living below the poverty line.

Rick Ross donated more than $30,000 to a free clinic in Fayette County, Georgia to prevent it from closing.

The Maybach Music Group boss presented the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic with a check for $30,179 on Monday (June 19). Rick Ross’ donation allowed the clinic to continue providing free health services to patients in need in Fayette County.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me,” Rick Ross said, per WSB-TV. “I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare.

Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic was struggling to raise enough funds to stay afloat before Rozay’s donation. The clinic managed to collect $19,000, but its goal was $50,000.

The clinic’s executive director Geneva Weaver said Rick Ross made the largest individual donation in its history. Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic relies on donations, fundraising and grants to stay open.

Rick Ross vowed to help as much as possible. His financial assistance made a difference since the clinic is the only access to medical care for many of its patients.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level,” Weaver said.

Donate to the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic here.