Rick Ross Offers To Mentor Ja Morant After Kendrick Perkins Touts Baller For Miami Heat 

Rick Ross has offered to step up and be a mentor to Ja Morant after Kendrick Perkins said he’d like to see the Grizzlies star play for the Miami Heat.

Speaking on First Take Thursday (Jun. 15), Perkins said Morant needs to leave Memphis for a fresh start. He thinks Miami would make a good destination for the beleaguered superstar athlete.

“When I look at the culture and I look at what he could go and do for that organization and what the organization could do for him, I look at Ja and that change of scenery –– I think Miami is the best fit for him,” Perkins said.

While he acknowledged Miami’s party city reputation, he believes the leadership of Heat president Pat Riley and veteran forward Udonis Haslem is exactly what Ja Morant needs to help stay out of trouble.

“There’s nothing that goes on in that city of Miami without [Riley] knowing anything about it,” Perkins said. “I think Miami is the best fit for him. … I think it’s time for him to get out of Memphis.”

.@KendrickPerkins wants to see Ja Morant play for the Miami Heat: pic.twitter.com/stEisZScCz — First Take (@FirstTake) June 15, 2023

Rick Ross Offers His Support To Ja Morant

Although Kendrick Perkins received some backlash for his Ja Morant take, Rick Ross supports the idea. Furthermore, he wants to be involved in the move, offering to act as a mentor for the Memphis point guard. The NBA is expected to announce a punishment for Morant in the coming days after he flashed a gun on Instagram last month.

“I can mentor #jamorant in Miami,” Rozay penned on his IG story alongside a quote from Perkins’ interview.

While Ja Morant has yet to respond to Rick Ross, he reportedly rejected a similar offer from Lil Wayne.

Skip Bayless recently revealed Weezy reached out to him asking him to put him in touch with Ja Morant.

“Lil Wayne texted me,” Skip said on his podcast earlier this week. “He said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I could help him. I’ve been there. I’ve done all this. I wound up in prison on Rikers Island. [Wayne] knows what happens. I know where you can go wrong and I know what’s right.’”

I tried, unsuccessfully, to connect Lil Wayne with Ja Morant. I know Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat.pic.twitter.com/4H4Z4V0I8t — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 12, 2023

Although Skip reached out, he never received a response. Perhaps Rick Ross will have more luck with Ja Morant.