Right-Wing MAGA Agitator Who Was Planning To Burn Quran In Minneapolis Chased Out Of City In Tears

Jake Lang’s anti-Somali rally in Minneapolis backfired spectacularly as hundreds of counter-protesters chased the MAGA influencer to safety.

Jake Lang got exactly what he deserved when hundreds of activists in Minneapolis sent him running for cover during his pathetic attempt at an anti-Islam rally.

The January 6 rioter who got pardoned by Trump thought he could roll up to Minnesota and spread his hate without consequences.

Lang organized what he called an “anti-fraud” march on Saturday near Minneapolis City Hall. The real agenda was clear from the jump – this was straight-up anti-Somali and anti-Islam propaganda disguised as supporting ICE operations.

Only about 10 people showed up to back his racist demonstration. Meanwhile, hundreds of counter-protesters flooded downtown Minneapolis with signs demanding ICE agents leave their city. They weren’t having any of Lang’s nonsense.

The crowd quickly surrounded his tiny group and started chanting over his attempts to speak. Within an hour, Lang and his supporters were literally running away from the scene.

Counter-protesters chased them all the way to a nearby hotel lobby, where they had to hide out. A few scuffles broke out during the chaos, but nothing too serious went down.

Lang later posted on X, claiming someone stabbed him during the confrontation. He said his protective vest blocked the attack, but Minneapolis police told Reuters they received no official reports about any stabbing incidents.

No victims filed complaints about injuries from the protests either. The whole situation shows how Minneapolis residents are fed up with the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

Federal agents have been terrorizing immigrant communities across the Twin Cities since December, bringing in over 2,000 ICE and Border Patrol officers. Things got really heated after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three who was a U.S. citizen.

Then, another federal officer shot a Venezuelan immigrant just a week later. The community has been protesting daily ever since these shootings happened.

Donald Trump has been targeting Minnesota’s Somali community with especially racist language throughout this whole operation.

He’s called the community “garbage” and repeatedly pushed false narratives about welfare fraud to justify sending thousands of federal agents into the state.

The protests have been growing stronger each day, with demonstrators throwing snowballs and water balloons at federal vehicles. They’ve been blocking ICE operations and documenting aggressive tactics used against immigrant families.

Local activists aren’t backing down despite threats from the Trump administration.

Governor Tim Walz mobilized the Minnesota State Guard to support peaceful protesters’ rights to assemble. About 1,500 soldiers are now on standby in case the situation escalates further.

The state guard said they’re “staged and ready” but haven’t been deployed yet. A federal judge stepped in Friday with a preliminary injunction restricting ICE agents’ tactics against peaceful protesters.

The ruling prohibits immigration officers from detaining, using tear gas, or retaliating against people who are just observing their operations or protesting peacefully.

The Justice Department has reportedly opened criminal investigations into Governor Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. They’re being targeted for making public statements that allegedly impede federal law enforcement operations.

Both officials have refused to be intimidated by these tactics.