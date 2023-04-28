Rihanna Earns Diamond Award For “We Found Love”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The chart-topping singer adds another accolade to her hall of fame résumé.

R&B/Pop megastar Rihanna has slowed down on releasing music over the last six years. However, the Barbadian billionaire continues to rack up RIAA plaques.

This year saw Rihanna headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Glendale, Arizona. Her well-received set included a performance of “We Found Love” off the Talk That Talk album.

The Recording Industry Association of America recently certified Rihanna’s 2011 single “We Found Love” featuring Calvin Harris as Diamond (10 million units).

“We Found Love” spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Calvin Harris-produced record’s official music video has amassed more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

Previously, Rihanna scored a Diamond Award as a guest feature on Eminem’s “Love The Way You Lie” song from 2011. That collaboration has reached 13x-Platinum status.

Rihanna also has several other tracks on the verge of crossing the 10 million units mark. “Stay” featuring Mikky Ekko, “Work” featuring Drake, and “Needed Me,” have all secured 9x-Platinum certification.

Eminem’s “The Monster” featuring Rihanna currently sits at 8x-Platinum. Riri’s classic breakout hit “Umbrella” featuring Jay-Z also obtained an 8x-Platinum plaque.

According to the RIAA, Rihanna has 165.5 million certified units for digital singles. That number places her at No. 3 on the all-time list behind two of her frequent collaborators – Drake (184) and Eminem (166).