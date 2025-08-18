Roc Nation CEO Demands Sanctions Against Daughter & Husband Over “Ruthless” Social Media Campaign

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Desiree Perez requested sanctions against her daughter, Demoree and son-in-law Javon Hadley over an alleged smear campaign.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez accused her daughter and son-in-law of orchestrating a calculated online smear campaign in what her lawyer called a “ruthless” attempt to force a $10 million payout through public pressure and false claims.

Perez is asking a federal judge in Miami to impose sanctions against Demoree Hadley, Javon Hadley and their attorney, Hilton Napoleon, for launching a coordinated attack using fabricated evidence, social media bots and defamatory content to damage her reputation and pressure her into settling a legal dispute.

Hadley filed a lawsuit against Perez, accusing her mother of abusing the legal system in Florida to strip her freedom and damage her family life.

According to the complaint, Hadley alleges Perez manipulated authorities into detaining her under both the Baker Act and Marchman Act, statutes designed for people facing mental health crises or substance abuse issues.

Hadley says she spent weeks confined in psychiatric facilities, even though drug screenings came back negative.

Hadley also accused her mother of targeting her personal life, alleging Perez fabricated stories of domestic violence to interfere with her marriage.

In a filing on Monday (August 18), Desiree Perez’s legal team fired back, arguing that the Hadleys abused the court system by filing documents filled with falsehoods, including claims that she was tied to a Mexican drug cartel and had planted a bug in their bedroom.

According to the motion, the alleged “surveillance device” turned out to be a toy part.

The motion cited phone calls recorded while Javon Hadley was in jail, where he allegedly discussed using the lawsuit and media pressure to secure a financial settlement. In one call, he reportedly said, “We’re gonna make her settle. It’s a payday.”

Demoree Hadley, in interviews, said she leaned on social media because Perez “cares about her image.”

Despite a court-issued gag order, the Hadleys allegedly continued to post content and engage with digital creators who amplified the dispute using the hashtag #JusticeForDemoree.

“Millions of ‘JusticeForDemoree’ related posts and reposts have flooded social media propagated by bots and content creators known to be paid for negative posts and false narratives. The posts are meant to incite, harass, and encourage others online to engage in a brutal hate campaign against Ms. Perez,” Desiree Perez’s lawyer Barbara A. Martinez said.

A judge ultimately ordered the Hadleys to delete their social media posts about the case. Perez said she was solely motivated by her desire to protect her daughter from a woman-beating abuser – Javon Hadley.

“Ms. Perez’s sole motivation at all times has been to rescue Ms. Hadley from a situation in which she was being beaten, coerced, and abused by Mr. Hadley. There are recordings of at least two instances of Mr. Hadley physically assaulting Ms. Hadley. The Hadley Team is fully aware of what these recordings depict. It is disingenuous (but crucial to their false narrative) to pretend that this evidence does not exist or claim (without support) that the evidence was somehow doctored and simply ignore the domestic abuse that led to the actions taken by Ms. Perez, Ms. Hadley’s extended family,” Martinez said.

Perez is asking the court to dismiss the claims against her, order the Hadleys to delete all related online content, bar them from contacting influencers about the case and award her legal fees.