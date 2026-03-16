Roddy Ricch Viral Video Sparks Chains Over Chivalry Debate On Social Media

Roddy Ricch faces social media backlash after a viral video shows him fixing his chains instead of opening his girlfriend’s car door at a hotel.

Roddy Ricch went viral over the weekend for all the wrong reasons after a hotel video showed him prioritizing his jewelry over basic manners.

The Compton rapper stepped out of his car on March 14 and immediately started playing with his chains instead of helping his girlfriend exit the vehicle.

Social media users wasted no time roasting him, with one X user writing, “Roddy Ricch is all about priorities, chains over chivalry.”

The clip sparked immediate debate online about what actually happened in those few seconds.

Roddy Ricch receives backlash after a video surfaces of him walking over to his car to fix his chains instead of opening the car door for his girl.👀 pic.twitter.com/FF3tNSVOrb — Poetik Flakko (@Poetikflakko) March 14, 2026

Defenders quickly jumped in to clarify the situation. Multiple users pointed out that his girlfriend had already opened the door herself by the time Ricch reached her side of the vehicle.

Roddy Ricch’s personal life has been under scrutiny before. He shares a daughter named Navy with Timaera, born in 2024, and has a son named Kadence with ex-partner Allie Kay from April 2020.

Last year, during Easter, he posted photos with the Navy but didn’t include Kadence, which led Allie Kay to call him out publicly.

Roddy Ricch responded on Instagram Stories, writing, “YES, I PROVIDE FOR BOTH OF MY KIDS. NO, I DO NOT GIVE A F*CK IF YOU BELIEVE IT.”

On the music side, Ricch’s third album, The Navy Album, remains in limbo. Originally scheduled for December 2024, the project has been delayed multiple times without explanation.