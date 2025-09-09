Rotting Corpse Discovered In Singer D4vd’s Impounded Tesla

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The singer’s car is at the center of a police investigation after a body was discovered in its front trunk at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8.

D4vd’s name surfaced in a grim discovery Monday (September 8) after Los Angeles police found a body stuffed inside the front trunk of a Tesla registered to the rising artist at a Hollywood tow yard.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of North Mansfield Avenue shortly before 12:30 p.m. local time after someone reported a strong odor coming from a recently impounded vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Tesla, a 2023 model, had been sitting at the lot for several days before the remains were found sealed inside a bag.

The LAPD has not released the identity of the deceased, and it remains unclear how or when the body was placed inside the vehicle.

The Tesla is registered to D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, and linked to an address in Hempstead, Texas. The 20-year-old singer-songwriter hasn’t commented publicly, and his team has yet to respond to media inquiries.

D4vd is currently on his Withered world tour, which kicked off in April. He’s scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday (September 9), with a Los Angeles stop planned for September 20.

Aerial footage from AIR7 showed the impound lot cordoned off with police tape, several vehicles parked nearby and a white tent set up next to the Tesla as investigators processed the scene.

Known for his moody, genre-blending tracks “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide,” D4vd gained traction on social media before signing with a major label. His debut album dropped earlier this year, adding to his growing presence .

As of Monday evening, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.