Russell Hornsby Explains Why He Was Hesitant To Join “BMF” Cast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Actor Russell Hornsby revealed he was initially hesitant to join the cast of 50 Cent’s#### drama “BMF.

Russell Hornsby, the talented actor who plays the character of Charles Flenory in the Starz show “BMF,” recently revealed in an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show” about his initial reluctance to join the cast.

“I initially didn’t want to do it because, you know, my dear friend Tasha Smith is phenomenal. She called me up, and she said, Brother, you’re the first call making need you to play the patriarch of this show,” Hornsby said.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want to play another father… I’m Mr. Dad.’ And she said, ‘but that’s what we need. We need your strength. We need your presence, we need your insight, you know what I mean? We need your grounding.'”

Despite being hesitant at first, Hornsby eventually took on the role and has since become a fan favorite. He credits the success of the show to its ability to tell an authentic story.

“BMF,” which stands for “Black Mafia Family,” is a crime drama series created by 50 Cent and Randy Huggins.

The show is based on the true story of two brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who rise from the streets of Detroit to become one of the most influential crime families in the country.

The show premiered on Starz in September 2021 and has been a massive hit, receiving critical acclaim for its storytelling and performances.

Hornsby has become an essential part of the show’s success, bringing his undeniable presence and strength to the role of Charles Flenory.

Russell Hornsby has an extensive filmography that showcases his versatility as an actor.

Prior to his role in “BMF,” he had several notable credits to his name, including his portrayal of Hank Griffin on the supernatural drama series “Grimm” and 50 Cen’t biopic “Get Rich or Die Tryin’.”

He also starred as Lyons in the 2016 film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Fences,” alongside Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.

Hornsby has also appeared in a variety of other TV shows and movies, including “The Affair,” “The Good Wife,” “In Treatment,” and “Seven Seconds.”

Additionally, he provided voiceover work for the animated superhero film “The Megamind.”

Throughout his career, Hornsby has received critical acclaim for his performances and has been nominated for several awards, including a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in “Grimm.”