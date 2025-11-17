Ryan Coogler Confirms “Black Panther 3” As Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy To Be Celebrated

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Ryan Coogler confirmed “Black Panther 3” is in development as Chadwick Boseman is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ryan Coogler confirmed during a live panel that Black Panther 3 will be his next film, marking his official return to Wakanda while Marvel continues to honor Chadwick Boseman‘s legacy with a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film event at the Directors Guild of America, Ryan Coogler broke the news while discussing his upcoming projects with Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. When asked directly about the third installment of the franchise, Coogler didn’t dodge the question.

“If it was anybody but you, I would say, ‘I can neither confirm or deny,’” Coogler said. “But we’re working on it hard. Yeah, it’s the next movie.”

The announcement comes as Marvel Studios continues to navigate the future of the Black Panther series following the 2020 death of Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa.

Boseman died at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, which progressed from Stage 3 to Stage 4. His family disclosed his diagnosis only after his passing, revealing that very few people knew about his condition during his final years of acting.

Marvel opted not to recast T’Challa, instead shifting the story’s focus to other characters. In 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Letitia Wright’s Shuri stepped into the role of the new Black Panther, continuing her brother’s legacy in the narrative.

Coogler has also hinted at expanding the Wakandan universe with new talent. Denzel Washington revealed in a 2024 interview that Coogler was “writing a part for me” in the third film.

Coogler later confirmed the collaboration, saying, “As long as he’s interested, it’s going to happen.”

The Black Panther franchise has generated over $1.3 billion globally and earned critical acclaim. The 2018 film became the first superhero movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars and won three Academy Awards.

As Marvel gears up for the next chapter, Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025.

The ceremony will be held at 6904 Hollywood Boulevard, with Coogler and Viola Davis expected to be in attendance. Boseman’s widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the honor on his behalf.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said, “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman’s career included standout portrayals of Jackie Robinson in 42, James Brown in Get On Up and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. His final role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom earned him a posthumous Academy Award nomination.

While Marvel has not released casting or production dates for Black Panther 3, Coogler’s confirmation indicates the project is actively moving forward.