EXCLUSIVE: JAY-Z’s Alleged Son’s Godmother Begs Judge To Reconsider Previous Ruling

Rymir Satterthwaite’s godmother, Lillie M. Coley, asked a federal judge to reconsider a ruling that lets Jay-Z pursue sanctions against her.

JAY-Z and a long-running paternity dispute collided again in court after Rymir Satterthwaite’s godmother begged a federal judge to revisit a ruling that allows the rap icon to pursue sanctions against her.

Lillie M. Coley, who previously served as Satterthwaite’s legal guardian, filed a motion on October 28 in Los Angeles asking U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett to revisit her October 24 decision.

That ruling denied Coley’s emergency request for a temporary restraining order, effectively giving Jay-Z’s legal team the green light to pursue sanctions in New Jersey state court.

Coley claims the court based its decision on an incomplete set of documents. According to her filing, JAY-Z’s attorneys submitted only 18 out of 135 pages from a New Jersey court record, which she says misrepresented the situation.

In her motion, Coley argued that the omitted pages include a recent “Modification Application” filed by JAY-Z’s legal team in New Jersey. She believes this proves the state-level case is still active and should have influenced the federal court’s decision on jurisdiction.

“The court overlooked key facts,” Coley wrote in her filing. She also said she wants the chance to include the full set of documents and have her request reconsidered.

The legal standoff is part of a years-long effort by Coley and Satterthwaite to compel JAY-Z to take a DNA test.

Satterthwaite has claimed for over a decade that the Hip-Hop mogul is his biological father, though multiple courts have dismissed those claims.

In 2022, a New Jersey judge barred both Coley and Satterthwaite from filing new paternity actions without prior approval, citing a pattern of meritless and repetitive filings.

Now, JAYZ’s legal team is seeking sanctions against Coley in that same court, arguing her continued filings are abusive. Coley, however, says the move is meant to punish her for advocating on Satterthwaite’s behalf.

Judge Garnett’s October 24 ruling, first reported by AllHipHop, cleared the path for JAY-Z’s attorneys to move forward with their sanctions request.

If Judge Garnett declines to revisit her ruling, Coley could face penalties in New Jersey, potentially bringing an end to her legal campaign tied to Satterthwaite’s claims.