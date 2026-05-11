RZA Defends Drake & Calls Out DJ Khaled Over Palestine

RZA defends Drake against Kendrick’s allegations while calling out DJ Khaled for staying silent on Gaza despite being Palestinian.

RZA just threw some gas on the Kendrick Lamar/Drake fire that’s been burning since the release of “Not Like Us,” and he had some major shade for DJ Khaled, too.

During his appearance on the Adam Friedland Show, the Wu-Tang founder made it crystal clear that the allegations against Drake stemming from Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” were nothing more than a calculated attack.

“No one has ever come forward and said they were molested by Drake,” RZA stated directly. “It was clearly a hit job.”

The comment cuts through months of legal chaos that followed the diss track’s release, when Drake filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group seeking damages over the song’s explicit accusations.

What makes RZA’s defense even more pointed is the contrast he drew with another major artist.

While Drake stepped up to sign the Artists4Ceasefire letter supporting Palestinian rights and calling for a Gaza ceasefire, DJ Khaled has remained conspicuously silent on the conflict despite being Palestinian-American himself.

“He was one of the first artists to sign the Palestine letter,” RZA noted about Drake. “DJ Khaled hasn’t done it yet, despite being the most famous Palestinian.”

The irony cuts deeper when you consider that Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, is Jewish, yet he still took a public stance on Gaza.

Khaled’s silence has drawn criticism from figures like Dave Chappelle, who publicly called him out for not speaking up about the humanitarian crisis affecting his own people.

A legal battle that erupted after “Not Like Us” dropped has been nothing short of messy.

Drake’s lawsuit against UMG was dismissed by a federal judge in October 2025, but he’s continued fighting, filing appeals to revive the case.

The entire ordeal has become a defining moment in Hip-Hop’s recent history. RZA’s willingness to publicly defend Drake shows that not everyone in the culture bought into the narrative the diss track presented as fact.

Beyond the Drake commentary, RZA also reflected on his work with Quentin Tarantino on his new film “One Spoon of Chocolate,” discussing how collaboration at the highest level requires complete service to the vision, even when your ego says otherwise.