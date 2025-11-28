Saba Uses Thanksgiving Weekend To Celebrate His Cousin’s Legacy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Saba turned Thanksgiving into a celebration of legacy with the return of John Walt Day, honoring his cousin’s memory through music and community uplift.

Saba is bringing heartfelt purpose and hometown pride to Thanksgiving weekend with the return of John Walt Day, a tribute concert honoring his late cousin and fellow Pivot Gang member, John Walt.

The benefit show, set for Friday, November 28, at Chicago’s Metro, marks the first time the event has been held since 2022. The timing is intentional.

Walt’s birthday falls on November 25, and the holiday season’s themes of family and gratitude align with the spirit of the memorial. The show will feature a mix of established and rising Hip-Hop artists paying homage to Walt’s legacy as both a performer and mentor.

“This year represents a true homecoming for us,” Saba told The Chicago Sun-Times. “When I return to Chicago and connect with people who genuinely understand our music and want to be part of this community, you can feel how much this event means to everyone involved.”

Walt was 24 when he was fatally stabbed outside a CTA station in River West in February 2017. His death rattled Chicago’s underground Hip-Hop scene, where he had been gaining recognition for his lyrical talent and leadership within Pivot Gang.

Saba helped launch the annual John Walt Day in 2017 alongside Walt’s mother, Nachelle Pugh.

The event not only honors Walt’s memory but also raises funds for the John Walt Foundation, which awards $1,000 scholarships to young Chicago creatives ages 14 to 24.

Beyond scholarships, the foundation supports programs like T.I.P. Fest and collaborates with Lollapalooza through its Lolla University initiative. It also runs Feed the West Side, a food distribution effort that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month, the program delivered 25 Thanksgiving meal boxes to families, each containing enough food for an entire week.

Saba’s dedication to community outreach has remained steady. Earlier this month, he organized a pop-up for his recent album Coffee! at Spill the Beans Café, where attendees were encouraged to donate winter coats.

Since Walt’s passing, Saba has turned personal loss into creative momentum.

His 2018 album Care For Me explored grief and healing, earning critical praise. In 2024, he dropped two new projects, one with No I.D. in March and another surprise album, Coffee!, recorded entirely inside his Ford Bronco.