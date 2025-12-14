Sada Baby Heading To Teial In Felony Drug Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Detroit rapper Sada Baby waived his preliminary hearing on felony drug charges and will face trial after a January arrest.

Sada Baby waived his preliminary examination earlier this week and will face trial in Macomb County Circuit Court on felony drug possession charges.

The Detroit rapper appeared before a Judge in Sterling Heights and revealed he is planning to fight charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams, which carries a maximum four-year prison sentence.

The accusations stem from a January traffic stop on Mound Road near 18 Mile around 4 A.M. Sterling Heights police initially pulled over the 33-year-old Shelby Township resident for a routine stop.

Officers discovered he had an outstanding warrant for driving without a license and took him into custody.

During the arrest, police allegedly found a bag of pills in Sorrell’s driver’s side door pocket. Prosecutors claim some of the pills were OxyContin, a Schedule 2 controlled substance, for which Sorrell didn’t have a prescription.

“Illicit narcotics pose a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our community,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido told The Detroit News. “When an individual chooses to possess these substances, they endanger lives and contribute to the cycle of addiction that affects families across our county.”

Sada Baby addressed his April arrest on the “Politely Raw with Pacman” podcast, saying, “It was Percocets, 10 of ’em.” He also claimed his viral mugshot from the arrest was intentional.

The rapper gained prominence in Detroit’s Hip-Hop scene during the 2010s and 2020s. His Spotify profile shows nearly a million monthly listeners, with hits like “Whole Lotta Choppas” and “Pressin (feat. King Von)” each accumulating over 50 million plays.

Recent months have been challenging for Sada Baby beyond his legal troubles. He revealed on social media that he received $0 in royalties from his hit song “Bloxk Party” after signing with WorldStar, highlighting harsh realities in the music industry.

No arraignment date has been set for the circuit court proceedings.